Q3 2020 Macromill Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / NTS GMT

Scott Ernst - Macromill, Inc. - Interim Exec. Officer of Europe/US/Latin America - Rep. Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director



Welcome, good afternoon, and greetings from Concord, Massachusetts, which is just outside of Boston, where my family and I have now been sheltering for almost 2 months. Thank you for joining us for today's Q3 earnings announcement.



It feels appropriate that we start today's presentation acknowledging that, over the last few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of our lives. I want to start today's presentation by thanking our clients, our Macromill Group of employees and all of you for your continued support of Macromill.



First, a thank you to our clients, who are, in many cases, the essential companies that we, as consumers, rely on more than ever. Some of our clients are experiencing significant financial impact as a result of this pandemic, but many have remained open and fully operational to support the essential services that we all rely on around the world. And for that, we are thankful.



