Q2 2021 Macromill Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / NTS GMT

Toru Sasaki - Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director



Thank you very much for watching this video presentation of Macromill for fiscal year 2021 second quarter results. I'm Sasaki, Representative Executive Officer and Global CEO.



To avoid the spread of COVID-19, please allow us to use the video format to present the second quarter results.



Here is today's agenda. First, I will summarize the second quarter, followed by Shimizu, CFO, will present financial information. And then I will explain about Japan and the Korea Business segment and Overseas Business segment, excluding Korea. Please look at Page 3.



The second quarter revenue was JPY 11.93 billion, flat year-on-year and also flat in constant FX. Operating profit was JPY 2.16 billion, down 10% year-on-year and down 10% in constant FX as well. I have just said that the revenue was flat year-on-year, but more precisely, it was up 0.4% compared to the previous year, where there was no pandemic impact renewing record high for the second quarter revenue.



Japan and Korea Business and