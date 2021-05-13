Q3 2021 Macromill Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / NTS GMT

Toru Sasaki - Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director



Thank you very much for watching this video presentation of Macromill for fiscal year 2021 third quarter results. I'm Sasaki, Representative Executive Officer and Global CEO. To avoid the spread of COVID-19, please allow us to use the video format to present the third quarter results.



Here is today's agenda. First, I will summarize the third quarter, followed by Shimizu, CFO, who will present financial information. And then I will explain about Japan and Korea Business segment and Overseas Business segment excluding Korea. Today, I will also explain about the future growth strategy of our Japan business as a part of an update on the midterm business plan.



Please look at Page 3. The third quarter revenue was JPY 12.06 billion, up 2% year-on-year and up 1% in constant FX. The operating profit was JPY 2.3 billion, down 6% year-on-year and down 6% in constant FX as well. Although there was some clear negative impact from COVID-19, the revenue of the other overseas business segment also increased following