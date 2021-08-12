Aug 12, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 12, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Masahiro Shimizu
Macromill, Inc. - Executive Officer & Global CFO
* Toru Sasaki
Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director
=====================
Toru Sasaki - Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director
[Interpreted] Thank you very much for watching this video presentation of Macromill for fiscal year 2021 full year results. I'm Sasaki, Representative Executive Officer and Global CEO. This time, again, we use this video format to present the outline of results. Here is today's agenda. First, I will summarize the fourth quarter and the full year results, followed by Shimizu, CFO, who will present financial information. And then I will explain about Japan and the Korea Business segment and Overseas Business segment, excluding Korea. At the end, I will also give an update on the mid-term business plan.
Please turn to Page 3. The fourth quarter revenue was JPY
Full Year 2021 Macromill Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 12, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...