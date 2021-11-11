Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ryo Takahashi
* Toru Sasaki
Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director
=====================
Toru Sasaki - Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director
Thank you very much for watching this video presentation of Macromill for the first quarter results of fiscal year ending in June 2022. I am Sasaki, Copresentative Executive Officer and Global CEO.
This time, again, we are using the video format to present the results. Here is today's agenda. First, I will summarize the first quarter followed by the presentation of financial information by Takahashi, Head of IR Department. Then I will explain Japan and the Korea business segment and Overseas segment, excluding Korea.
Lastly, I will take one of the frequently asked questions from the investors, namely, our view towards upcoming cookie-less era. Please turn to Page 3.
The first quarter revenue was JPY 10
Q1 2022 Macromill Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...