Q3 2022 Macromill Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 12, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 12, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ryo Takahashi

Macromill, Inc. - Operating Officer

* Toru Sasaki

Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director



=====================

Toru Sasaki - Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director



Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule today to watch the video presentation of Macromill for the fiscal year 2022 third quarter results. I am Sasaki, Representative Executive Officer and Global CEO.



Here is today's agenda. I will start with a summary of the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, followed by financial information presentation from Mr. Takahashi, the Head of IR. And then I will explain the situation of Japan and the Korea Business segment and Overseas Business segment, excluding Korea. And lastly, I will give some updates on the current midterm business plan.



Please turn to Page 3. Third quarter revenue was JPY 13.52