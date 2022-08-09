Full Year 2022 Macromill Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Shintaro Hashimoto

Macromill, Inc. - Executive Officer & Global CFO

* Toru Sasaki

Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director



Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to the presentation on Macromill's financial results for the fiscal year ended in June 2022. My name is Toru Sasaki, Representative Executive Officer and Global CEO. Once again, we have decided to video shoot the financial results presentation.



We'd like to cover the following agenda today. First, I'll give a summary of the fourth quarter and full year results for FY '22, followed by a presentation on the financials from Mr. Hashimoto, who has resumed the role of CFO effective April 1st. After that, I will share the status of the Japan and Korea Business segment and the Overseas Business segment.