Q2 2019 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group Executive President, CEO & Representative Director



I am Sato. Thank you very much for participating to our business results briefing despite your busy schedule today.



I will explain business results for the second quarter of fiscal year ending September 2019. I'll start with consolidated earnings overview for the first half, followed by quarterly consolidated earnings overview, then explanation by segment for Internet Marketing Business and Media Content Business. And finally, I will report the progress on earnings estimates.



First, consolidated earnings overview for the first half of fiscal year ending September 2019. Page 4 shows the consolidated earnings highlights. Revenue was JPY 8,366 million, up 4.9% year-on-year. And non-GAAP operating profit was JPY 1,022 million, up 0.4% year-on-year to post increased revenue and profit year-on-year. This is just a continuing recovery trend of our business. Our first quarter starts in October and second quarter is from January to March. And top line and profit gradually accelerated growth in