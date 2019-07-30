Q3 2019 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 30, 2019



Corporate Participants

* Koki Sato

Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group Executive President, CEO & Representative Director



I am Sato. Thank you very much for participating to our business results briefing despite your busy schedule today. I will explain our current business status, including the results for the third quarter of fiscal year ending September 2019. We concluded our third quarter from April to June. So I'll start with consolidated earnings overview from first to third quarter, followed by quarterly consolidated earnings overview, then overview and topics of each segment. And finally, I will explain about revision of earnings estimates and dividend estimates.



First, I will explain consolidated earnings overview for the accumulated results from first to third quarter of FY 2019. This slide describes the 3-quarter accumulated