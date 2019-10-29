Full Year 2019 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group Executive President, CEO & Representative Director



Good evening. This is Koki Sato. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today. Together with the quarterly earnings report, I would like to review the full year financial results for the fiscal year ended September 2019.



In addition, in the latter half of my presentation, I would like to give you the update on our medium-term management policies.



Without further ado, the review on the full year consolidated results for the fiscal year ended September 2019. First, the highlights. The revenue totaled JPY 16.796 billion, up 10% year-on-year. The non-



GAAP operating profit totaled JPY 2.065 billion, approximately doubling over the previous year. Year-on-year, we achieved a growth in revenue and doubling of profit.



By segment, the Internet Marketing Business saw the revenue increase of 5.9% year-on-year, as you could see, and the non-GAAP operating profit growth of 18.6%, coming from the organic growth and the progress in alliance with