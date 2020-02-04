Q1 2020 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 04, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 04, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Koki Sato

Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group Executive President, CEO & Representative Director



=====================

Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group Executive President, CEO & Representative Director



I am Sato. Thank you very much for participating to our business results briefing despite your busy schedule today. I will start my explanation with consolidated earnings overview for the first quarter followed by status of each segment. I will also explain expansion into new business segments planned in our midterm business policies.



Now let me start explanation on consolidated earnings highlights for the first quarter. Revenue was JPY 4.362 billion, and non-GAAP operating profit was JPY 614 million. Revenue and profit increased both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. Our first quarter was finished with quite strong results.



Next page is about earnings highlights for Digital Marketing Business. As shown on