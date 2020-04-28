Q2 2020 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / NTS GMT

Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group Executive President, CEO & Representative Director



I am Sato. Thank you very much for participating in our business results briefing despite your busy schedule today.



Now let me start my explanation on our business results for the second quarter. But before I start, as you all know, external environment is substantially changed by the pandemic of COVID-19. This is affecting our business significantly as well. So I will cover the changes in business environment and the impact on our management with pandemic at the beginning. Then I will explain earnings overview for the first half as usual, followed by the overview of each business segment.



First, the impact of COVID-19 on business environment. We have finished the second quarter or the first half of the fiscal year. The impact of COVID-19 was minor and had a limited impact on the first half financial results. There are no apparent problems in the first half and each segment progress is planned. However, from March 2020, we started to see a decreasing trend in the demand of advertisements due