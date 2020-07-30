Q3 2020 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
I am Sato. Thank you very much for participating in our business results briefing, despite your busy schedule today.
Now let me start my explanation on our business results for the third quarter. I'll cover the impact of COVID-19 on our group business at the beginning, as we did in the previous briefing, then explain consolidated earnings overview for the results accumulated in 3 quarters of FY 2020 and the quarterly results for Q3, followed by the business results for each segment. And lastly, revised earnings estimates will be explained.
Now please turn to Page 4 about impact on the group business by COVID-19. In the previous business results briefing at the end of this April, we explained about the impact on our business by COVID-19 pandemic that it had a huge impact on the business environment. I'd like to report on updates of the impact as of the end of Q3. As shown on the slide, after the state of emergency was lifted in the middle of May, economic activities have been slowly
