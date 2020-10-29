Full Year 2020 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group Executive President, CEO & Representative Director



Thank you for participating in our business results briefing today. This is Sato speaking. Today, I would like to go over the business results for the fourth quarter and for the full fiscal year ended September 2020.



The agenda will be as follows: I will begin with the full year fiscal 2020 review; then cover the quarterly consolidated earnings overview; then I'll move to the overview by business segment and an update on the mid-term business policies; lastly, but not the least, I'll then cover the earnings estimates for the fiscal year ending September 2021.



First, the review of the business results for the fiscal year ended September 2020. I will begin with the impact of COVID-19 on the group's business performance, changes since the last business results briefing. Regarding the impact on the overall market conditions, we started to feel the impact of COVID-19 around the end of the first half of our fiscal year in March, mainly through a declining trend in demand for digital