Q1 2021 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group Executive President, CEO & Representative Director



I am Sato. Thank you very much for participating in our business results briefing despite your busy schedule today. Today, I'm going to explain about our first quarter business results. Page 2 is the content of the presentation today. I'll cover the quarterly consolidated earnings overview for Q1 and the results by business segment. Then progress we have made and expansion into new business segment and progress on earnings estimate.



Now please turn to Page 4 for consolidated earnings highlights for the first quarter. In this first quarter from October to December, both revenue and non-GAAP operating profit increased both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year. Revenue was up about 20% year-on-year to JPY 5.275 billion, and operating profit rose about 97% to JPY 1.215 billion.



Page 5 is consolidated earnings highlights by business segment. We have 2 segments: Digital Marketing Business and Media Platform Business. Digital Marketing Business continued to perform successfully by meeting the