Q3 2021 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / NTS GMT

Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group Executive President, CEO & Representative Director



Thank you for joining us in our earnings call. I am Sato. Today, I would like to explain mainly about our third quarter results. These are the agenda items. I will start with third quarter results, followed by the performance of each business segment and conclude with the progress against earnings estimates.



First of all, I'd like to share with you the consolidated earnings up to third quarter of this year. In terms of the highlights, the revenue increased year-on-year basis and the profit grew significantly. Revenue was JPY 15.911 billion, grew by 23.1% year-on-year, whereas non-GAAP operating profit was JPY 2.999 billion or roughly JPY 3 billion, which was 2.1x year-on-year basis.



These are earning highlights by business segment. First of all, Digital Marketing Business, which continued its strong momentum. Both the revenue and the profit grew as you can see the figures on the slide. Revenue grew by 23.9% and non-GAAP operating profit grew by 52.6%, strong growth both in revenue and profit