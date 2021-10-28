Full Year 2021 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group Executive President, CEO & Representative Director



I'm Sato. Thank you very much for participating in our business results briefing despite your busy schedule today. As announced at the beginning, today, before the regular business results briefing, I'll explain the deepening of the capital and business alliance with the Dentsu Group, which was announced earlier.



Now let me start my presentation. This is the table of contents for the first part of my presentation. First, I will provide the overall summary and then explain background and purpose of deepening the capital and business alliance. In addition, as this involves corporate acquisition, I'll cover the outline of the company to acquire its shares and the structure of this capital and business alliance.



Let me begin with the executive summary. This slide is about what we are aiming for this time. We have been promoting a cooperative relationship with the Dentsu Group based on a common philosophy for collaboration since the capital and business alliance was formed about 3 years ago.