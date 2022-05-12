Q2 2022 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group Executive President, CEO & Representative Director



I am Sato. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule today to attend our business results briefing. I will proceed with the explanation. Today, I will be presenting our financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year. The general flow of the presentation will be an overview of the financial results up to the end of the second quarter, and an overview of the second quarter. Next, I will explain each business segment, and its progress against the earnings forecast. For the earnings overview, let me start by explaining our group structure from January 2022 using this diagram. From January 2022, Septeni Holdings's shareholder composition has changed, and the group structure now includes the newly consolidated businesses. As you can see in the chart here, from the second quarter of 2022, the Dentsu Group Inc. holds 52% of Septeni Holdings, which is a change in shareholding ratio. Dentsu Direct Inc. and Dentsu Elfto Architect Inc. are newly included in our consolidated results as