Q3 2022 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / NTS GMT

Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group CEO, COO & Representative Director



My name is Sato. Thank you for joining the business results meeting of Septeni Holdings despite your busy schedules.



Today, I will present our business results focusing on Q3. This is the agenda for today. First, I will describe the consolidated earnings overview from Q1 to Q3 of this year. Then I will talk about the overview of the Q3 consolidated earnings, followed by segment-by-segment business results. In the latter half of the presentation, I will touch upon the revised earnings estimates and progress against the estimates.



Page 4 shows the consolidated earnings overview from Q1 to Q3 of this year. For the group as a whole, both revenue and profit increased year-on-year and earnings per share, EPS, for the first 3 quarters exceeded the full year results of the previous year and was above initial estimates. Revenue was JPY 21.567 billion; operating profit, JPY 4.778 billion; and EPS, JPY 22.72. Year-on-year, revenue increased about 35%; operating profit, 59%; EPS, JPY 4.9. We posted growth in all 3