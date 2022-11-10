Full Year 2022 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group CEO, COO & Representative Director



I am Sato. Thank you very much for joining us for our business results briefing. Today, I will mainly explain the full year results for the fiscal year ended September 2022. I will explain the full year results review; consolidated earnings overview for the quarter from July to September; overview of each segment; updates on the medium-term policies; and lastly, change of accounting period and earnings estimates.



First, earnings highlights for FY 2022. For consolidated results, we reported record highs for both revenue and non-GAAP operating profit. We increased the capital in this fiscal year under review, and the number of shares outstanding substantially increased, but earnings per share was not affected by the capital increase, and EPS was well above the last year results. Revenue was JPY 28.819 billion, up 34.8% year-on-year. Operating profit was JPY 5.855 billion, up 54.2% year-on-year. And EPS was JPY 30.54, up JPY 9.95 year-on-year.



Page 5 is about FY '22 earnings highlights for each segment. In