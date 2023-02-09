Q1 2023 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group CEO, COO & Representative Director



My name is Sato. Thank you very much for attending our business results meeting. Today, we are announcing our Q1 results. I will start with the quarterly consolidated earnings overview and then discuss the segment-by-segment business results and close with our progress towards earnings estimates.



Let me start with the quarterly consolidated earnings highlights. Please turn to Page 4. The first quarter from October to December saw a revenue increase in all segments. Expenses increased due to the strengthening of human capital investment, mainly in recruitment, and the newly consolidated subsidiary, resulting in a year-on-year decline in non-GAAP operating profit.



Revenue grew 6.1% year-on-year to JPY 6.974 billion. Non-GAAP operating profit fell by 55.6% and was JPY 896 million. EPS quarterly earnings per share was JPY 2.78.



Page 5 shows the highlights of each segment. The Digital Marketing Business increased revenue year-on-year despite some impact of the economic downturn. As I mentioned