Charles Lyon, Subsidiary President and CEO of StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial), has sold 6,787 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $67.52 per share, resulting in a total value of $458,296.24.

StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial) is a diversified financial services organization providing execution, risk management, and advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services across asset classes and markets around the world. The company connects clients with the global markets in commodities, currencies, equities, and fixed income through a network of digital platforms and physical trading operations.

Over the past year, Charles Lyon has sold a total of 90,363 shares of StoneX Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for StoneX Group Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 19 insider sells. This data suggests a predominance of selling activity among insiders over the period.

On the valuation front, StoneX Group Inc's shares were trading at $67.52 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.115 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.35, which is lower than the industry median of 17.95 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.01, with a GF Value of $67.00, indicating that StoneX Group Inc is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

