May 10, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 10, 2019 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Hiroshi Kiriyama

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group CEO & Representative Director

* Takayuki Uematsu

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer of Corporate Communication, Accounting & Finance Dept. and Director



Hiroshi Kiriyama - Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group CEO & Representative Director



Good morning. Thank you for your interest in attendance in the briefing of fiscal year 2018 full year financial results out of your busy schedules. From myself, I'd like to explain the sixth consolidated medium-term management plan fiscal year 2018 review and the dividend policy for fiscal year 2018.



Please turn to Page 2. In March last year, under the slogan, Oil & New, we started the sixth consolidated medium-term management plan spanning from fiscal year 2018. Our basic policies are: securing profitability to enable reinvestment, expanding growth drivers towards the future