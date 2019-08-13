Aug 13, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 13, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Takayuki Uematsu

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer of Corporate Communication, Accounting & Finance Dept. and Director



=====================

Takayuki Uematsu - Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer of Corporate Communication, Accounting & Finance Dept. and Director



This is Uematsu. Thank you very much for being here today. I would like to take you through the financial results based on the materials.



Please open Page 1, fiscal year 2019 first quarter review. For the first quarter, we had a smooth operations of refineries with no regular maintenance, resulting in higher utilization of 94.6% and a significant improvement in the supply/demand balance. On the other hand, crude oil price sharply fell in June, causing negative time lag on the margins of the 4 oil products, namely gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel and heavy fuel oil [EA]. The actual margin, however, was in line with the