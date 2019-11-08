Nov 08, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 08, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hiroshi Kiriyama

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group CEO & Representative Director

* Takayuki Uematsu

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer of Corporate Communication, Accounting & Finance Dept. and Director



=====================

Hiroshi Kiriyama - Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group CEO & Representative Director



Good morning. Thank you for attending our financial results briefing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. In my part, I will cover the second quarter review and the policy for the second half of fiscal year 2019.



Please turn to Page 2. Starting from this quarter, in order to communicate the company's progress more precisely, we are showing a comparison of the results with initial forecast as well as with the previous year. Let me discuss the second quarter results versus last year.



For the period from April to September, ordinary profit was negatively