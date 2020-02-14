Feb 14, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

* Takayuki Uematsu

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer of Corporate Communication, Accounting & Finance Dept. and Director



Good morning. I would like to take you through the third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results. And since this time, we have revised the full year forecast, I would like to take you through the details. The figures have already been announced yesterday, so I will try to focus mainly on the forecasts.



Please open Page 3, Consolidated Income Statements - Changes from Q3 2018. I will touch upon some figures shown on the table just briefly.



First, line 8, profit attributable to owners of the parent was JPY 19.8 billion, a decrease of JPY 9.4 billion year-on-year. This includes the penalty payment for the breach of the