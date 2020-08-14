Aug 14, 2020 / NTS GMT

Aug 14, 2020



* Takayuki Uematsu

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer & Representative Director



Let me start my presentation on the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.



This is the agenda. In the next page is the discussion on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The upper part shows measures taken by the company. In summary, we are maintaining smooth operations at refineries and others and experienced no major impact from COVID-19.



The lower part shows impact on the market. There are 3 points. The crude oil market kept rising, as you are all aware, from $20 in April to $30 in May and $40 in June. For the petroleum product market, please refer to the line chart below. The blue line shows the gasoline demand. After bottoming out in April and May, the gasoline demand entered a