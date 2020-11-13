Nov 13, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 13, 2020 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Hiroshi Kiriyama
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - President, Group CEO & Representative Director
* Takayuki Uematsu
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer & Representative Director
Hiroshi Kiriyama - Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Good morning. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedules to attend our financial results briefing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.
The topics I would like to cover today are: impact of COVID-19 pandemic, progress of the sixth consolidated medium-term management plan and the business environment and initiatives for the wind power generation business.
Please turn to Page 2. Here is a brief summary of my presentation. First, while the COVID-19 pandemic has not affected our operations or other aspects of business continuity, the decline in crude oil and product prices
