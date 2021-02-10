Feb 10, 2021 / NTS GMT

Takayuki Uematsu - Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer & Representative Director



Now I would like to start. First, on Page 1, this is the table of contents, which I will follow in my presentation. Going to Page 2, I would like to discuss the impact of COVID-19 pandemic first.



Let me move on to Page 3. As for the impact of COVID-19, as written at the top, there has been no major impact on the company's business continuity. In terms of the impact on markets and demand, there are comments in 3 areas. The first is crude oil price as shown here. The price rose on Saudi Arabia's voluntary production cuts and OPEC+ agreements. Up until recently, the price hovered around USD 50 as written here. And at the moment, Dubai crude oil is around USD 60.



Next is petroleum products. The four-major-product market stayed stable, while the jet fuel market rallied gradually, though domestic demand is slow to recover. The national average up until Q3 was 39%, while the company's figure was 56%, meaning that there was a significant impact in jet fuel. Next is petrochemical products.