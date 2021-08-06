Aug 06, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 06, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hiroshi Kiriyama

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - President, Group CEO & Representative Director



=====================

Hiroshi Kiriyama - Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - President, Group CEO & Representative Director



Good morning. Thank you for your time today. I will now proceed with the presentation, starting with Page 3, which shows highlights of quarterly financial results as well as a summary of the P&L results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. .



Please refer to the table at the bottom of the slide as well.



To summarize, the progress rate of ordinary profit, excluding the inventory valuation effect, was 38%, which is a good progress for just 1 quarter of the year. In particular, the Petroleum business segment achieved a strong progress of over 50% in ordinary profit excluding inventory valuation. As the impact of COVID-19 pandemic eased, market conditions improved, driven by the recovery of crude oil prices.