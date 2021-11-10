Nov 10, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 10, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hiroshi Kiriyama

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - President, Group CEO & Representative Director

* Takayuki Uematsu

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Managing Executive Officer & Representative Director



=====================

Hiroshi Kiriyama - Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - President, Group CEO & Representative Director



Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedules to participate in our earnings call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.



My presentation will cover highlights of Q2 FY 2021 results, progress on the 6th consolidated medium-term management plan and update on the renewable energy business.



Please refer to Page 3. Financial results for Q2 FY 2021 and full year forecast for FY 2021. For the second quarter, profit increased sharply due to the rising crude oil prices, the improvement of various market conditions and an increase in the sales volume of petroleum products.