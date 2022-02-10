Feb 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 10, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Takayuki Uematsu

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Managing Executive Officer & Representative Director



=====================

Takayuki Uematsu - Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Managing Executive Officer & Representative Director



This is Uematsu. Thank you very much for your attendance today. Let me start my presentation following the presentation material.



Page 1 is the agenda. I will start with the highlights of the fiscal year 2021. The third quarter financial results shown on Page 3.



First, the company maintained a refinery utilization rate based on a short position strategy as shown at the first bullet point. Profit increased sharply year-on-year, mainly due to an increase in sales volume of petroleum products and the rise of crude oil prices. We enjoy a positive cycle of supply and demand situation at the moment in support of the positive performance. So we have decided to revise the fiscal year 2021 full