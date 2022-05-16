May 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Hiroshi Kiriyama

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - President, Group CEO & Chair of the Board

* Takayuki Uematsu

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Managing Executive Officer & Representative Director



Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend our fiscal year 2021 full year financial results briefing. I would like to explain the highlights of our financial results for FY 2021 and the forecast for FY 2022, progress of the sixth consolidated medium-term management plan, shareholder return policy and progress of the Renewable Energy business.



Please turn to Page 3. I will now explain the financial results for FY 2021 and the forecast for FY 2022. First, on financial results. Capacity utilization for FY '21 was as high as 99.3% on an SD basis, due to the short position