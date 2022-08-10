Aug 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

* Takayuki Uematsu

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Managing Executive Officer & Representative Director



Good afternoon. This is Uematsu speaking. Thank you for joining us today. I will now start my presentation based on the handout. Page 3, please. Highlights of Q1 FY 2022 results. As summarized in the first point of the highlights, we are off to a good start in the first quarter for fiscal year 2022. Please see the table below for specific numbers.



Line 1, ordinary profit of JPY 121.5 billion is an increase of JPY 71.9 billion from the same period of the previous year. Impact of inventory valuation is JPY 72.8 billion. So Line 3. Ordinary profit, excluding the impact of inventory valuation, is JPY 48.7 billion, up JPY 18.5 billion year-on-year. And Line 4. Profit attributable to owners of parent is