Feb 10, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 10, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Takayuki Uematsu

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Managing Executive Officer & Representative Director



=====================

Takayuki Uematsu - Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Managing Executive Officer & Representative Director



Good morning. This is Uematsu speaking. Thank you very much. Let me start my presentation, starting with Page 3. This slide shows the Q3 financial results and the forecast for the full year. Regarding the Q3 results, the figures have already been announced. So I'm sure that you are aware of those. So let me just give you the highlights.



We have revised down our forecast for the full year. This is due to the slowdown of revenues in the petroleum and petrochemical businesses from Q2 to Q3. So reflecting this, we have revised the full year forecast. Petroleum segment, there was a negative time lag as well due to the drop in crude oil prices, and the appreciation of the yen, which are mainly technical