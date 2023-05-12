May 12, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 12, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Takayuki Uematsu

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Managing Executive Officer & Representative Director



=====================

Takayuki Uematsu - Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Managing Executive Officer & Representative Director



Good morning. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us in our financial results briefing for fiscal year 2022. Today, I would like to present highlights of FY '22 financial results and FY '23 forecast, shareholder return policy for FY '23 and expansion of new fields to drive growth.



Please turn to Page 3. I will explain the financial results of FY '22 and FY '23 forecast, starting with FY '22 results. As shown in the third line of the table below, ordinary profit excluding the impact of inventory valuation was JPY 142.9 billion, down JPY 17.9 billion year-on-year. Profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY 67.9 billion, down JPY 71 billion year-on-year