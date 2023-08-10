Aug 10, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Shigeru Yamada

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group CEO & Representative Director

* Takayuki Uematsu

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Managing Executive Officer & Representative Director



Shigeru Yamada - Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group CEO & Representative Director



Thank you very much for taking the time out of your busy schedules today to participate in our briefing on the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. I would like to start my presentation on initiatives to enhance enterprise value, revised shareholder return policy and the revised dividend forecast.



Please open Page 3. First of all, I would like to explain how we assess our current situation in terms of trends in financial health and the price-to-book ratio or PBR. As you can see on the slide, our financial health has once deteriorated significantly as of the end of FY 2015 with net worth of