Cosmo Energy Holdings Co Ltd ESG Briefing Transcript

Oct 30, 2023 / NTS GMT

Shigeru Yamada - Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group CEO & Representative Director



Good morning. Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedules today to attend the ESG briefing. This is the second time that the briefing is held following the one last year. We will mainly cover nonfinancial topics today, which may not be as easy to understand, but we hope that we can gain your understanding of our overall approach.



Before I begin, there are a couple of comments I would like to convey regarding the plan announced on October 24 to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. I'm afraid that my explanation may overlap with what was already announced, but let me give you a brief explanation about what we are trying to do and why.



On July 27, approximately 1 month after the last AGM, Annual General Meeting shareholders, we received a statement of intent for a large-scale purchase action from Mr. Murakami's group company, Minami Aoyama Fudosan and Aya Nomura. Subsequently, after several exchanges of questions and answers through the information provision process to