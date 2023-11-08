Nov 08, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 08, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Shigeru Yamada

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group CEO & Representative Director

* Takayuki Uematsu

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Senior Managing Executive Officer & Representative Director



=====================

Shigeru Yamada - Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group CEO & Representative Director



Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule today to participate in the financial results briefing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. My part will cover the following topics: initiatives to enhance enterprise value, revision of dividend forecast, progress of the 7th Mid-Term Plan and the highlight of Q2 results and the full year forecast.



Please go to Page 3. We have positioned the enhancement of enterprise value as one of the top priorities of the 7th Mid-Term Plan. For the improvement of PBR, we are checking progress from 4 perspectives, namely ROIC improvement, financial leverage