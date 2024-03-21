Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR, Financial), an energy company that specializes in refining, retail, and logistics, primarily in the United States, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Ivan Guerra, the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc on March 13, 2024. Ivan Guerra has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 6,000 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. The insider transaction history for Par Pacific Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 7 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. On the date of the sale, shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc were trading at $37.49, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.183 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 3.07, which is below both the industry median of 10.41 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio. Regarding the stock's valuation, with a share price of $37.49 and a GuruFocus Value of $31.65, Par Pacific Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's metrics. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

