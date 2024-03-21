Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Faces Net Loss in 2023 Despite Revenue Growth

Full Year Revenue Climbs 18% While Company Navigates Strategic Realignment and Market Challenges

15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Full year revenues increased by 18% year-over-year, reaching $999.4 million.
  • Net Loss: BW reported a net loss of $78.6 million for the full year, including non-cash pension adjustments.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Full year Adjusted EBITDA grew to $79.1 million, up from $67.5 million in the previous year.
  • Bookings and Backlog: Bookings for the year rose to $878.0 million, with an ending backlog of $530.5 million.
  • Strategic Focus: The company is realigning its business for improved financial performance and cost savings, targeting over $30 million in annualized savings.
  • Liquidity and Debt: BW ended the year with $71.3 million in cash and a new $150 million senior secured credit facility to enhance liquidity.
  • Future Outlook: BW reiterates its 2024 Adjusted EBITDA target of $100.0 million to $110.0 million, excluding expenses related to BrightLoopTM and ClimateBrightTM initiatives.
Article's Main Image

1768379817717297152.png

On March 14, 2024, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a leading supplier of power generation equipment and services, operates through three segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The majority of BW's revenue is generated by the B&W Thermal segment, which focuses on steam generation for power, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. The company's customer base is primarily located in the United States, Canada, Denmark, and the United Kingdom, with the U.S. being the largest contributor to revenue.

Financial Performance and Challenges

BW's full year 2023 revenues from continued operations saw an 18% increase year-over-year, led by double-digit growth across all business segments. However, the company faced a net loss of $78.6 million, which included non-cash items of $38.0 million, primarily related to pension mark-to-market adjustments. This compares to a net loss of $20.0 million in the previous year. The loss per share for the full year was $1.05, including non-cash items of $0.43. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $79.1 million, compared to $67.5 million in 2022, reflecting a year-over-year improvement.

Despite the revenue growth, BW encountered challenges, including the completion of several lower margin renewable projects and increased costs and expenses. The company's strategic business realignment is progressing, with over $19.0 million in annualized cost savings achieved to date, aiming for a target of over $30 million. These challenges and strategic initiatives are critical as they impact the company's profitability and its ability to compete in the evolving power generation and environmental services markets.

Financial Achievements and Importance

The company's financial achievements, particularly the revenue growth and improved Adjusted EBITDA, are significant as they demonstrate BW's ability to expand and capture market opportunities despite a challenging economic environment. The growth in bookings, which increased by 2% compared to the full year 2022, and the expansion of the project pipeline to over $9.0 billion, including over $1.5 billion in BrightLoop and ClimateBright opportunities, underscore the company's potential for future growth.

Moreover, the completion of a new $150 million Senior Secured Credit Facility and the reaffirmed credit rating of BB+ enhance BW's liquidity profile and financial stability. These achievements are particularly important for a company in the industrial products industry, where capital-intensive projects and long sales cycles are common.

Key Financial Metrics

Key financial metrics from BW's earnings report include:

Financial Metric Q4 2023 Full Year 2023
Revenue $227.2 million $999.4 million
Net Loss $54.3 million $78.6 million
Adjusted EBITDA $19.5 million $79.1 million
Bookings $250.3 million $878.0 million
Backlog $530.5 million $530.5 million

These metrics are important as they provide insights into the company's operational efficiency, market demand for its products and services, and its ability to generate cash flow and manage its debt obligations.

Management Commentary

"For 2023, revenues across all segments achieved double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis, driven by increased activity and expansion into our key end-markets, particularly in our Environmental segment, which saw a 31% year-over-year increase. Our full year results displayed continued year-over-year improvement in Adjusted EBITDA which was in line with our 2023 Adjusted EBITDA target range, excluding BrightLoop™ and ClimateBright™,” said Kenneth Young, B&W’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The company's performance and future outlook, as detailed by CEO Kenneth Young, highlight BW's strategic focus on high-margin and high-quality projects, cost savings initiatives, and the development of its decarbonization and hydrogen generation technologies. The $16 million grant from the Wyoming Energy Authority to support the development of a clean hydrogen generation facility is a testament to the progress BW is making in these areas.

In conclusion, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc for further details.

