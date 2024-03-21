American Public Education Inc (APEI, Financial), an education services provider that offers online and on-campus postsecondary education through its subsidiary institutions, has reported an insider sell transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, Director Jean Halle sold 11,874 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $11.68 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $138,678.72. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company has been adjusted accordingly. Over the past year, Jean Halle has sold a total of 11,874 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling activity at American Public Education Inc. The insider transaction history for American Public Education Inc shows a mix of insider buying and selling over the past year. There have been 8 insider buys and 7 insider sells during this period. On the valuation front, American Public Education Inc's shares were trading at $11.68 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $219.866 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.74, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's valuation. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

