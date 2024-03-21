Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial), a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its brand of fitness drinks, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Caroline Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. Caroline Levy has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 52,700 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that time. The recent transaction further adds to the insider selling trend observed at Celsius Holdings Inc. The insider transaction history for Celsius Holdings Inc over the past year shows a total absence of insider buys, with 57 insider sells recorded over the same period. On the valuation front, shares of Celsius Holdings Inc were trading at $94.77 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $21.756 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 121.38, which is above the industry median of 18.66 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $89.23, Celsius Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus metrics. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sale by Director Caroline Levy may be of interest as it contributes to the ongoing pattern of insider sales at Celsius Holdings Inc.

