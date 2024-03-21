Michael Rippey, the CEO of SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial), has sold 78,714 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $11.06 per share, resulting in a total value of $870,790.84.

SunCoke Energy Inc is a company specializing in the production of coke, which is a principal raw material for the steel industry. The company also provides coal logistics services through its handling and/or mixing operations. SunCoke Energy Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which include SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. and others, with facilities in the United States and Brazil.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 471,375 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Michael Rippey is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) shares were trading at $11.06, giving the company a market capitalization of $903.95 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.10, which is above the industry median of 13.405 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.22, with a GF Value of $9.05, indicating that SunCoke Energy Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial).

