Scott Hudson, Executive Vice President & President of Vistra Retail, has sold 86,517 shares of Vistra Corp (VST, Financial) on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Vistra Corp is an integrated retail electricity and power generation company that provides essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 86,517 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Vistra Corp indicates a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 5 insider buys and 4 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Vistra Corp were trading at $59.11, giving the company a market capitalization of $21.955 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 17.63, surpassing both the industry median of 14.995 and Vistra Corp's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $59.11 and a GuruFocus Value of $31.41, Vistra Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.88, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.