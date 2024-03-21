On March 13, 2024, Chief Technical Officer Nur Nicholson sold 11,220 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS, Financial) according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $57.56 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $645,843.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3, a central component of the immune system. The company's aim is to develop a strong pipeline of innovative therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,855 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Nur Nicholson is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 86 insider sells for the company.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $57.56 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.81 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.48, with a GuruFocus Value of $119.72, indicating that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider transactions as part of their investment strategy, as insider sales can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.