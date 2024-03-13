Director Phillip Riese Sells 75,000 Shares of Flywire Corp (FLYW)

Director Phillip Riese has sold 75,000 shares of Flywire Corp (FLYW, Financial) on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $26.34, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $1,975,500.

Flywire Corp is a global payments enablement and software company. The company provides organizations with the ability to receive payments from customers worldwide, offering a seamless payment experience for end-users. Flywire leverages its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform, and vertical-specific software to deliver solutions in the education, healthcare, travel, and technology sectors.

Over the past year, the insider, Phillip Riese, has sold a total of 125,000 shares of Flywire Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company. Over the last twelve months, there have been no insider buys and 85 insider sells for Flywire Corp.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Flywire Corp had a market capitalization of $3.128 billion. The stock's closing price of $26.34 on the day of the transaction is below the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $37.97, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Flywire Corp, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

