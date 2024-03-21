Remitly Global Inc CEO Matthew Oppenheimer Sells 20,832 Shares

Matthew Oppenheimer, CEO of Remitly Global Inc (RELY, Financial), executed a sale of 20,832 shares in the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, resulting in a transaction amount of approximately $428,722.56.

Remitly Global Inc is a digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 135 countries around the world. The company's platform enables users to send money across borders, which includes remittances and financial services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 104,176 shares of Remitly Global Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 30 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Remitly Global Inc were trading at $20.58, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.807 billion.

The insider transaction history suggests a pattern of sales from insiders, which could be of interest to shareholders and potential investors. It is important to consider the broader context of these transactions and the company's performance when evaluating the significance of insider trading patterns.

