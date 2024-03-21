HOPE H MELVILLE III, the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG), has sold 4,502 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $24.43 per share, resulting in a total value of $109,998.86.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a company that specializes in providing dining services. It operates a chain of restaurants that offer a variety of breakfast, brunch, and lunch options. The company is known for its curated menu that features fresh ingredients and innovative recipes, catering to health-conscious consumers and traditional food enthusiasts alike.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,502 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by HOPE H MELVILLE III is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc were trading at $24.43, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.450 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 59.05, which is above the industry median of 23.725 but below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics provide a snapshot of the company's financial position and insider sentiment. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value.

