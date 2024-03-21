Eric Hartman, Chief Development Officer of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG, Financial), has sold 60,755 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $24.5 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $1,488,497.5.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc operates as a daytime dining concept with a focus on freshly prepared breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings. The company prides itself on its curated menu that includes a variety of traditional favorites, health-conscious options, and seasonal specialties, all made to order using fresh ingredients. With an emphasis on hospitality and a unique customer experience, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has established itself as a popular destination for daytime dining.

Over the past year, the insider, Eric Hartman, has sold a total of 62,229 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at First Watch Restaurant Group Inc, with a total of 29 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc were trading at $24.5, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.450 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 59.05, which is above the industry median of 23.725 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and assessing the company's stock performance relative to its peers and historical trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.